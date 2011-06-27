  1. Home
2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT Features & Specs

More about the 2020 RX 450h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)533.2/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,600
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,600
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,600
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Color Heads-Up Displayyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Multimedia Displayyes
Cargo Netyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Touch-Free Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensoryes
Triple Beam LED Auto-Leveling Headlampsyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Mudguardsyes
Body-Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Triple Beam LED Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Maximum cargo capacity55.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4740 lbs.
Gross weight5997 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1257 lbs.
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Exterior Colors
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Ultra White
  • Obsidian
  • Caviar
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Atomic Silver
Interior Colors
  • Circuit Red, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,600
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.

