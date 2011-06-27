Used 2018 Lexus RX 450h SUV Consumer Reviews

Best Family SUV for the Money Emre Afsar , 08/09/2018 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I am an enthusiast and shopped for months for a larger family SUV. In terms of comfort, space, and fuel economy there is nothing in the market that comes close to the RX 450h. It feels solid and substantial behind the wheel. Effortless steering and acceleration, great visibility thanks to the A pillar and side mirror design. Whisper quiet at any speed and the hybrid powertrain works seamlessly. Definitely go with the upgraded 12.3 inch infotainment system as it has better input method with the joystick (as oppose to the wheel controller on the base system) and the definition of the screen is very high. Averaging 32 MPG on our first tank so far with the AC on all the time. Speaking of which it is the best AC system I have experienced in any car. Works in conjunction with the heated/ventilated seats and cools the cabin incredibly fast and works super quiet. No negatives or complaints so far, an excellent luxury mid-size SUV. Highly recommended! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You won’t regret of getting it Eric , 07/06/2018 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Smooth and quiet even when you accelerate! Transition is great and great fuel saving! Have been considering GLC or GLE and was hoping for better handling at corner but I gave up in the end. Comfort for passengers (front and rear) was one of my very decisive metrics to go for RX 450h. I upgraded it to premium, with better interior, audio and larger wheel. It is worth it even I pay more than my original budget. I can’t say about reliability as I only own it for 4 months. Report Abuse

Happy with my decision paul , 07/30/2018 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful comfortable, quiet ride - luxurious. Controls are annoying - mouse. Voice activation a big help. Needs quieter tires. Will replace originals with Michelin. Mileage lower in winter/cold 28. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

My second Lexus JS , 03/20/2019 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I’ve had my RX450h F Sport for about 8 months now and have driven it for 8,500 miles. My lease was up on my 2015 IS 350 F Sport and I loved the color combo (Atomic Silver with Rioja Red) so I decided to go with the same combination on the RX. I’m also leasing this vehicle as I’ve never had a hybrid nor have I had any vehicles with a CVT. My original thoughts on the RX were that it’s a reliable, sleek Lexus that is affordable (compared to competition) and has a low cost of ownership. When originally test driving the RX Hybrid, I loved how smooth and quiet it was. My sister has a 2017 RX350, and I’ve had two of these as loaners. If you’re shopping for an RX, definitely consider both the 350 and the 450h. For 2018, Lexus reduced the price of the Hybrid. When comparing a fully loaded 350 vs. 450h, it was roughly $1k more for the hybrid. My RX has every option — 12 inch navigation package, Mark Levinson sound, parking assist, 360 camera, tribeam headlights, panoramic roof, tow prep package, etc. Pros - Lexus reliability and customer service - Smooth and quiet ride - F Sport adds a little more fun around corners - Red interior is gorgeous - Plethora of safety features - More than enough acceleration power for typical drivers (coming from someone who prefers small, sporty cars — I think the RX is plenty powerful) - Tribeam headlights are fantastic and the package comes with headlight washers, cornering lights, and self-leveling height - Extremely helpful 360 camera is a must-have (my favorite feature) Cons - Driver’s side exterior mirror shakes. The dealer replaced the entire mirror (swapped with a vehicle on their lot) but it still shakes. It’s not a one-off situation either — I’ve noticed the same in two loaner RXs (hybrid and regular) - F Sport seats have heavier side bolsters, which show wrinkles quite a bit - F Sport (and regular) seats show creases on the seat bottom pretty easily Overall, I highly recommend this generation RX! You really can’t go wrong, even with the few gripes I have. Report Abuse