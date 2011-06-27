Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)516.0/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Cold Weather Packageyes
Towing Prep Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Espresso Walnut Steering Wheelyes
Matte Linear Dark Mocha Wood Steering Wheelyes
Matte Bamboo Steering Wheelyes
Navigation System w/8" Multimedia Displayyes
Dual-Screen Rear-Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Color Heads-Up Displayyes
Two-Tone Instrument Panelyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated Matte Bamboo Steering Wheelyes
Espresso Walnut Steering Wheelyes
Matte Linear Dark Mocha Wood Interior Trimyes
12.3" Navigation System/Mark Levinson 15-Speakeryes
Heated Matte Linear Dark Mocha Wood Steering Wheelyes
Navigation System w/12.3" Multimedia Displayyes
Power Folding Heated Rear Seatsyes
Matte Bamboo Interior Trimyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic Moonroofyes
20" Gray Metallic Machined Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
Touch-Free Power Rear Dooryes
Triple Beam LED Headlampsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity55.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4740 lbs.
Gross weight5997 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1257 lbs.
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Obsidian
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Autumn Shimmer
  • Caviar
Interior Colors
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Noble Brown, leather
  • Stratus Gray, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Noble Brown, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
235/65R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
