Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RX 450h SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,736*
Total Cash Price
$35,733
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,791*
Total Cash Price
$36,448
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$72,248*
Total Cash Price
$48,954
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 RX 450h SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$4,916
|Maintenance
|$2,135
|$1,747
|$1,515
|$574
|$2,811
|$8,782
|Repairs
|$577
|$617
|$666
|$716
|$769
|$3,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,910
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,094
|Financing
|$1,922
|$1,545
|$1,144
|$716
|$259
|$5,586
|Depreciation
|$7,586
|$3,875
|$3,410
|$3,023
|$2,713
|$20,607
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,451
|$10,221
|$9,243
|$7,611
|$9,210
|$52,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 RX 450h SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,014
|Maintenance
|$2,178
|$1,782
|$1,545
|$585
|$2,867
|$8,958
|Repairs
|$589
|$629
|$679
|$730
|$784
|$3,412
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,948
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,136
|Financing
|$1,960
|$1,576
|$1,167
|$730
|$264
|$5,698
|Depreciation
|$7,738
|$3,953
|$3,478
|$3,083
|$2,767
|$21,019
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,780
|$10,425
|$9,428
|$7,763
|$9,394
|$53,791
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 RX 450h SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$6,735
|Maintenance
|$2,925
|$2,393
|$2,076
|$786
|$3,851
|$12,031
|Repairs
|$790
|$845
|$912
|$981
|$1,054
|$4,583
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,617
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,869
|Financing
|$2,633
|$2,117
|$1,567
|$981
|$355
|$7,653
|Depreciation
|$10,393
|$5,309
|$4,672
|$4,142
|$3,717
|$28,232
|Fuel
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$2,151
|$10,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,538
|$14,003
|$12,663
|$10,427
|$12,618
|$72,248
Learn about the 2016 RX 450h
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Lexus RX 450h in Virginia is:not available
