2021 Lexus RX 350L Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2021 RX 350L
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.8/499.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Torque263 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,900
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Cold Weather Packageyes
Towing Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,900
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,900
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Color Heads-Up Displayyes
Wireless Chargeryes
Cargo Netyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Second-Row Captain's Chairsyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Multimedia Displayyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room30.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Touch-Free Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensoryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Body-Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Premium Triple Beam LED Auto-Leveling Headlamps and LED Taillampsyes
Premium Paintyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Film by 3Myes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Maximum cargo capacity58.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4464 lbs.
Gross weight5897 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1433 lbs.
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Exterior Colors
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Moonbeam Beige Metallic
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Caviar
  • Nori Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Birch, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Glazed Caramel, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,900
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

