2019 Lexus RX 350L Base Features & Specs

More about the 2019 RX 350L
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,020
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,020
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,020
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.8/499.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,020
Torque263 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,020
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,020
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Towing Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,020
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,020
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,020
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,020
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated/Ventilated Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Cargo Netyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Wood and Leather Heated Steering Wheelyes
Color Heads Up Displayyes
Second-Row Captain's Chairsyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Multimedia Displayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,020
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,020
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,020
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room30.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,020
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
20" Split 5-Spoke Dark Silver Alloy w/Machined Finishyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Ball Mountyes
Triple Beam LED Auto-Leveling Headlampsyes
Bi-LED Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Body-Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Touch-Free Power Rear Dooryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,020
Maximum cargo capacity58.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4464 lbs.
Gross weight5897 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1433 lbs.
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume124.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,020
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Autumn Shimmer
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Caviar
Interior Colors
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Noble Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,020
235/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,020
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,020
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

