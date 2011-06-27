  1. Home
2022 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 RX 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/518.4 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower295 hp @ 6300 rpm
Torque268 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cold Weather Package +$315
F SPORT Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Door Sills +$425
12.3" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package +$3,365
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo +$25
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats +$640
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$120
Cargo Net +$75
Carpet Cargo Mat +$140
All-Weather Floor Liners +$170
All-Weather Floor Mats +$170
Color Heads-Up Display +$600
Universal Tablet Holder +$110
F SPORT Heated Steering Wheel +$150
F SPORT Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Multimedia Display +$2,285
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
Front hip room56.6 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof w/Aluminum Roof Rails +$1,350
Triple Beam LED Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Adaptive Front Lighting System +$1,975
Touch-Free Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensor +$150
Premium Paint +$500
Door Edge Guards +$140
Door Edge Film by 3M +$90
Mudguards +$170
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$430
Body-Side Moldings +$210
Triple Beam LED Auto-Leveling Headlamps +$1,675
Running Boards +$650
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$405
Fog Lamps +$275
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight5666 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.7 in.
Length192.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity32.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1444 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.6 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caviar
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Ultra White
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Grecian Water
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Circuit Red, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
