2021 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT Features & Specs

More about the 2021 RX 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/518.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque268 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Color Heads-Up Displayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Multimedia Displayyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Touch-Free Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensoryes
Triple Beam LED Auto-Leveling Headlampsyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Body-Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Triple Beam LED Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof w/Aluminum Roof Railsyes
Paint Protection Film by 3Myes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity32.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
Gross weight5666 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1444 lbs.
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grecian Water
  • Atomic Silver
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Caviar
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Ultra White
  • Obsidian
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black w/White Accents, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Circuit Red, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

