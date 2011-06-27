  1. Home
2019 Lexus RX 350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2019 RX 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,220
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.8/499.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Torque268 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,220
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Towing Prep Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,220
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,220
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Two-Tone Instrument Panelyes
Color Heads-Up Displayyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Cargo Netyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Wood and Leather Heated Steering Wheelyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Multimedia Displayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Power Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,220
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,220
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,220
20" Dark Silver Alloy Wheels w/Machined Finishyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof w/Aluminum Roof Railsyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Ball Mountyes
Triple Beam LED Auto-Leveling Headlampsyes
Bi-LED Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Panoramic Moonroof w/Aluminum Roof Railsyes
Body-Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Touch-Free Power Rear Dooryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Maximum cargo capacity56.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Gross weight5864 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1477 lbs.
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Exterior Colors
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Caviar
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Autumn Shimmer
Interior Colors
  • Noble Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Stratus Gray, leatherette
  • Noble Brown, premium leather
  • Stratus Gray, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Stratus Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,220
235/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,220
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,220
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
