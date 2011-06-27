Used 2018 Lexus RX 350 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|364.8/499.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|Torque
|268 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.8 ft.
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|Premium Package
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|Towing Prep Package
|yes
|Luxury Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|Two-Tone Instrument Panel
|yes
|Color Heads-Up Display
|yes
|Heated Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|Universal Tablet Holder
|yes
|Wood and Leather Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Key Gloves (F SPORT)
|yes
|12.3" Navigation System w/Multimedia Display
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|12.3" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package
|yes
|Carpet Cargo Mat
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|Key Gloves
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Power Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.1 in.
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.6 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|20" Dark Silver Alloy Wheels w/Machined Finish
|yes
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|yes
|Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof w/Aluminum Roof Rails
|yes
|Ball Mount
|yes
|Door Edge Film by 3M
|yes
|Body-Side Moldings
|yes
|Panoramic Moonroof w/Aluminum Roof Rails
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|Touch-Free Power Rear Door
|yes
|Bi-LED Headlamps w/Adaptive Front Lighting System
|yes
|Triple Beam LED Headlamps
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4387 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5864 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1477 lbs.
|Length
|192.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|Height
|67.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|139.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.8 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|235/65R18 tires
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,870
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
