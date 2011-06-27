Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See RX 350 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|345.6/460.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|Torque
|248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|Premium Package w/Blind Spot Monitor
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment System w/Navigation System Package
|yes
|Mark Levinson Audio
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|12-Speaker Premium Audio System
|yes
|Navigation System
|yes
|Lexus Display Audio Package
|yes
|Luxury Package
|yes
|Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Cargo mat, Wheel locks and Key Gloves
|yes
|Towing Prep Package
|yes
|Comfort Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|Cargo Net - Spider
|yes
|Heads Up Display
|yes
|Ashtray Cup
|yes
|Accessory Connector
|yes
|Wood and Leather-trimmed Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
|yes
|Cargo Net - Envelope
|yes
|All-weather cargo mat
|yes
|Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|Carpet Cargo Mat
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats w/Cargo Mat
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Tow Hitch w/Ball Mount
|yes
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|yes
|Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/All Season Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|Front track
|64.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|80.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4343 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5650 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|40.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.33 cd.
|Angle of approach
|28.6 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1307 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|24.9 degrees
|Length
|187.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|Height
|66.7 in.
|Wheel base
|107.9 in.
|Width
|74.2 in.
|Rear track
|63.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/60R V tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the RX 350
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,160
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic