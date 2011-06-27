  1. Home
Used 2001 Lexus RX 300 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 RX 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,705
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque222 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Leather Packageyes
Navigation System Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Limited Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
244 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Navigation System with Compassyes
Nakamichi Premium Audioyes
Silversport Special Editionyes
Nakamichi Audio Systemyes
Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Two-Level Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
High Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlampsyes
Chrome Wheels with All Season Tiresyes
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof with Sunshadeyes
Color Keyed Rear Spoileryes
Measurements
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length180.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3924 lbs.
Gross weight4950 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base103 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Mist Pearl
  • White Gold Crystal
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Blue Vapor
  • Burnished Gold
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Millennium Silver
  • Mineral Green
  • Black Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P225/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
