Used 2000 Lexus RX 300 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque222 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length180.1 in.
Curb weight3692 lbs.
Gross weight4950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.7 in.
Maximum payload1050.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Mineral Green
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Golden Pearl
  • Burnished Gold Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Woodland Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Gray
