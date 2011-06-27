Used 1999 Lexus RX 300 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/344.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Measurements
Length180.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3900 lbs.
Gross weight4950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.7 in.
Maximum payload1050.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Desert Bronze Metallic
  • Golden Pearl
  • Burnished Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Ivory
