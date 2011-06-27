  1. Home
2022 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2022 RC F
Overview
Starting MSRP
$101,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/417.6 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size5.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower472 hp @ 7,100 rpm
Torque395 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Packages
All Weather Package +$130
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
256 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Trunk Mat +$120
Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio +$2,725
Illuminated Door Sills +$450
All-Weather Floor Mats +$120
All-Weather Floor Liners +$170
Cargo Net +$75
Key Gloves w/F Logo +$25
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.8 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front leg room45.4 in.
Front shoulder room50.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear heater unityes
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room27.3 in.
Rear shoulder room46.1 in.
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards +$140
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$450
Rear Bumper Applique +$90
Door Edge Film by 3M +$95
Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps +$1,160
Rear Spoiler +$410
Alloy Wheel Locks +$95
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,781 lbs.
EPA interior volume89.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height54.7 in.
Length185.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.6 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Blue Surge
Interior Colors
  • Black and Blue, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
275/35R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
