2021 Lexus RC F Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$97,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|278.4/417.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|395 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|472 hp @ 7100 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
|All Weather Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|256 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|Key Gloves w/F Logo
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather/alcantara
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.4 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|50.7 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|35.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|27.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|46.1 in.
|rear heater unit
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Premium Paint
|yes
|Paint Protection Film by 3M
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|185.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3781 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|54.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|89.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|275/35R Y tires
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
