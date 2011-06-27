  1. Home
2021 Lexus RC F Specs & Features

More about the 2021 RC F
Overview
Starting MSRP
$97,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque395 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower472 hp @ 7100 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
All Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
256 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audioyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room45.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room50.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room27.3 in.
Rear shoulder room46.1 in.
rear heater unityes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlampsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Premium Paintyes
Paint Protection Film by 3Myes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.
Curb weight3781 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume89.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Blast Satin
  • Cloudburst Gray
Interior Colors
  • Circuit Red, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
275/35R Y tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
