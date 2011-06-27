  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RC F
  4. Used 2015 Lexus RC F
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Lexus RC F Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 RC F
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,400
See RC F Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$62,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Torque389 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower467 hp @ 7100 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$62,400
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Performance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$62,400
256 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$62,400
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$62,400
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Ashtray Cupyes
Navigation Systemyes
Leather Trimmed Interior (Seats)yes
Smart Access Key Glovesyes
Trunk Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audioyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$62,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,400
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room45.4 in.
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room50.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room27.3 in.
Rear shoulder room46.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,400
19" Forged Wheelsyes
Special Coloryes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Premium Triple Beam LED Headlampsyes
Door Edge guardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight3958 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume89.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Exterior Colors
  • Molten Pearl
  • Infrared
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Ultra White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Circuit Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$62,400
275/35R Y tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$62,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See RC F Inventory

Related Used 2015 Lexus RC F Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles