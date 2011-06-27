  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RC 350
  4. 2022 Lexus RC 350
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 RC 350
More about the 2022 RC 350
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,330
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/452.4 mi.
Engine
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower311 hp @ 6,600 rpm
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,058 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Mark Levinson Audio Package +$1,080
All-Weather Package +$345
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
256 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
F SPORT Steering Wheelyes
Navigation System +$1,645
All-Weather Floor Liners +$170
Cargo Net +$75
Illuminated Door Sills +$450
Carpet Trunk Mat +$120
F SPORT Heated Steering Wheel +$150
All-Weather Floor Mats +$120
Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Audio Package +$2,725
Key Gloves w/F Logo +$25
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.0 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front leg room45.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.
Rear leg room27.3 in.
Rear shoulder room50.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Premium Paint +$500
Rear Spoiler +$410
Triple Beam LED Headlamps +$1,160
Door Edge Film by 3M +$95
Alloy Wheel Locks +$95
Door Edge Guards +$140
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$450
Rear Bumper Applique +$90
Power Moonroof +$1,100
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,891 lbs.
EPA interior volume94.2 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,949 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.1 in.
Length185.0 in.
Maximum payload1,058 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.4 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Infrared
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Ultra White
  • Flare Yellow
  • Atomic Silver
  • Obsidian
  • Caviar
Interior Colors
  • Black and Yellow, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Circuit Red, leatherette
  • White, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models