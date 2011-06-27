  1. Home
2021 Lexus RC 350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2021 RC 350
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Mark Levinson Audio Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
All-Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
256 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation Systemyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Audio Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room45.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.
Rear leg room27.3 in.
Rear shoulder room50.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" Split 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels wAll-Season tiresyes
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Premium Paintyes
Power Moonroofyes
Paint Protection Film by 3Myes
Triple Beam LED Headlampsyes
Measurements
Length185.0 in.
Curb weight3891 lbs.
Gross weight4949 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume94.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1058 lbs.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grecian Water
  • Infrared
  • Atomic Silver
  • Caviar
  • Obsidian
  • Eminent White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Glazed Caramel NuLuxe, leatherette
  • Playa, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

