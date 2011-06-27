2020 Lexus RC 350 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|348.0/487.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|Torque
|280 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.2 ft.
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|Mark Levinson Audio Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|F SPORT 19" Split Nine-Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|All-Weather Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|256 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|Navigation System
|yes
|Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|Key Gloves w/F Logo
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.4 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|Rear head room
|34.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|27.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|19" Split 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tires
|yes
|Premium Triple Beam LED Headlamps
|yes
|Premium Paint
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|Length
|185.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3748 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4828 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|94.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1080 lbs.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|235/45R18 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,225
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
