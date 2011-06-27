  1. Home
2019 Lexus RC 350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2019 RC 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,075
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/487.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,075
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Premium Packageyes
F SPORT 19" Split Nine-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
All-Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,075
256 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,075
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,075
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Navigation Systemyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audioyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Key Glovesyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,075
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room45.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.
Rear leg room27.3 in.
Rear shoulder room50.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
Premium Triple Beam LED Headlampsyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Length185.0 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.
Gross weight4828 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume94.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Exterior Colors
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Infrared
  • Caviar
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Blue Vortex Metallic
  • Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Glazed Caramel NuLuxe, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Playa, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,075
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,075
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

