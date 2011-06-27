2022 Lexus NX 450h+ F SPORT Handling Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2022 NX 450h+
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG36 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG36 mpg
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe84 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.37 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.4.5 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.40
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower304 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Smart Phone Convenience Package +$450
Vision Package +$1,070
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Door Sills +$425
Key Gloves w/F Logo +$25
Illuminated Cargo Sill +$300
Carpet Cargo Mat +$110
Cargo Net +$75
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$120
All-Weather Floor Liners +$170
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo +$25
Universal Tablet Holder +$110
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.1 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Protector +$130
Alloy Wheel Locks +$85
Rear Puddle Lamp +$150
Side Puddle Lamp +$175
Door Edge Guards +$150
Door Edge Film by 3M +$90
Triple-Beam LED Headlamps +$850
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$450
Body Side Moldings +$210
Mudguards +$160
Premium Paint +$500
Activity Mount +$370
Dimensions
Angle of approach16.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,475 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.4 in.
Length183.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity46.9 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.4 in.
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atomic Silver
  • Ultra White
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Cadmium Orange
  • Obsidian
  • Cloudburst Gray
  • Redline
Interior Colors
  • Circuit Red, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
235/50R20 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
