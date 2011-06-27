2022 Lexus NX 450h+ Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,650
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|36 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|36 mpg
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|84 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|37 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|4.5 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|40
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|304 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Smart Phone Convenience Package
|+$450
|Vision Package
|+$1,070
|Towing Package
|+$160
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Illuminated Door Sills
|+$425
|Key Gloves w/F Logo
|+$25
|Illuminated Cargo Sill
|+$300
|Carpet Cargo Mat
|+$110
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|+$120
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$170
|Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo
|+$25
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$110
|Digital Inner Mirror
|+$200
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|37.1 in.
|Front hip room
|56.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Rear Bumper Protector
|+$130
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$85
|Rear Puddle Lamp
|+$150
|Side Puddle Lamp
|+$175
|Door Edge Guards
|+$150
|Door Edge Film by 3M
|+$90
|Advanced Park
|+$480
|Triple-Beam LED Headlamps
|+$850
|Paint Protection Film by 3M
|+$450
|Body Side Moldings
|+$210
|Mudguards
|+$160
|Premium Paint
|+$500
|Activity Mount
|+$370
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|16.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,475 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.7 in.
|Height
|65.4 in.
|Length
|183.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|46.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.4 in.
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|235/50R20 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
