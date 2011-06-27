2022 Lexus NX 350 Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,550
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|319.0/420.5 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|317 lb-ft @ 1,700 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,190 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Cold Area Package
|+$250
|Towing Package
|+$160
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$110
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|Carpet Cargo Mat
|+$110
|Illuminated Cargo Sill
|+$300
|Illuminated Door Sills
|+$425
|Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo
|+$25
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|+$120
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$170
|Key Gloves w/F Logo
|+$25
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|Front hip room
|56.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mudguards
|+$160
|Power Tilt and Slide Moonroof
|+$1,100
|Door Edge Guards
|+$150
|Premium Paint
|+$500
|Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensor
|+$400
|Auto Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
|+$125
|Activity Mount
|+$370
|Rear Puddle Lamp
|+$150
|Side Puddle Lamp
|+$175
|Paint Protection Film by 3M
|+$450
|Body Side Moldings
|+$210
|Rear Bumper Protector
|+$130
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$85
|Door Edge Film by 3M
|+$90
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|16.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,035 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,225 lbs.
|Height
|65.4 in.
|Length
|183.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|46.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,190 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.4 in.
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|235/60R18 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
