2022 Lexus NX 350 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Lexus NX 350

Base

4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Lexus NX or NXh owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require LFS financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with Conquest reward'. Proof of Lexus ownership required

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/31/2022

    Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Lexus owner or lessee of a ES, GX, IS, NX, and RX Families Lexus model qualify for loyalty reward towards the lease of an eligible new model.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    03/31/2022

    Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    03/31/2022

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active military personnel and reserves, recently honorably discharged veterans, and retirees may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Must have proof of military status (Leave and Earnings Statement or Military ID). Not transferable to friends or family members.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    03/31/2022

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Lexus National Financial Services.

    2.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.86 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 48 months at $21.91 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.75 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.99% APR financing for 72 months at $15.19 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.49%4801/04/202201/31/2022
    2.49%6001/04/202201/31/2022
    2.99%7201/04/202201/31/2022
    2.49%3601/04/202201/31/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2022 Lexus NX 350 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

