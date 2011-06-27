  1. Home
2021 Lexus NX 300h Luxury Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,510
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,510
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,510
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)488.4/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,510
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,510
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,510
Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,510
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,510
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,510
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,510
Universal Tablet Holderyes
60/40 Power Folding Rear Seatsyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,510
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,510
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,510
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,510
Panoramic View Back Up Monitoryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlampsyes
Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensoryes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Premium Paintyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,510
Maximum cargo capacity53.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4180 lbs.
Gross weight5335 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1155 lbs.
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,510
Exterior Colors
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Caviar
  • Cadmium Orange
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Nori Green Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
Interior Colors
  • Creme, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,510
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/60R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,510
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,510
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.

