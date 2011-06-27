  1. Home
2020 Lexus NX 300h Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2020 NX 300h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,160
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)488.4/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
60/40 Power Folding Rear Seatsyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic View Back Up Monitoryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlampsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensoryes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Premium Paintyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity53.7 cu.ft.
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4180 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cadmium Orange
  • Caviar
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Blue Vortex Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Creme, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/60R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
