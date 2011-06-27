  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus NX 300
  4. 2021 Lexus NX 300
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT Features & Specs

More about the 2021 NX 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,610
See NX 300 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus NX 300
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,610
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Navigation Packageyes
Premium F SPORT Packageyes
Windshield Wiper De-Iceryes
Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,610
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,610
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,610
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Inside Rear View Mirror w/Homelink Universal Transmitter and Compassyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,610
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Front head room38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Power Tilt and Slide Moonroofyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensoryes
Mudguardsyes
Power Rear Dooryes
Premium Paintyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
18" F SPORT Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
Panoramic View Back Up Monitoryes
Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlampsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Maximum cargo capacity54.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3940 lbs.
Gross weight5090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.6 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra White
  • Atomic Silver
  • Obsidian
  • Cadmium Orange
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
Interior Colors
  • Circuit Red, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Artic White, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,610
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/60R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,610
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,610
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See NX 300 Inventory

Related 2021 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars