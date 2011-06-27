2020 Lexus NX 300 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|349.8/445.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Navigation Package
|yes
|Windshield Wiper De-Icer
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Comfort Package
|yes
|Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|8 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Universal Tablet Holder
|yes
|Leather Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Inside Rear View Mirror w/Homelink Universal Transmitter
|yes
|Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Inside Rear View Mirror w/Homelink Universal Transmitter and Compass
|yes
|Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|Carpet Cargo Mat
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Key Gloves w/F Logo
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Power Tilt and Slide Moonroof
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensor
|yes
|Premium Paint
|yes
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|yes
|Panoramic View Back Up Monitor
|yes
|Door Edge Film by 3M
|yes
|Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps
|yes
|Power Back Door
|yes
|Rear Bumper Protector
|yes
|Body Side Moldings
|yes
|18" Wheels w/All-Season Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Maximum cargo capacity
|54.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|182.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4050 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|64.8 in.
|Wheel base
|104.7 in.
|Width
|73.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|225/65R17 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,120
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
