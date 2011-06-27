Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 SUV Consumer Reviews
Super Little SUV
Great car I bought with all the bells and whistles I find the only thing lacking is gas milage and maybe a bigger gas tank
Just as expected
This was a jump from what we normally buy. It's our first into the luxury market. Wish we did it sooner. Make sure you buy from a dealer you may service with. The Lexus relationship so far has been above expectation.
Great cross over SUV, not for everyone
I'm writing this review because I leased the 2018 NX300 F Sport for mostly my wife to drive a safer vehicle that can handle the winter months as well. I see the same complaints from many consumers, too small, bad infotainment, poor fuel mileage, and other minor issues. So far, we do city driving which is mostly stop and go traffic averaging 17mpg. On the highway I can average 32mpg at 60mph, 27mpg at 75mph. It is a great small SUV for anyone who wants to lease it. I know Lexus has really good reliable cars and that is why I leased mine. Pros: F sport styling, two tone red interior, really good safety features, fuel consumption depends on how you drive, decent storage, long distance driving on the F Sport seats were actually comfortable, ride comfort is very good, perfect for a small Family, compared to the competition I think this is your best bet. The NX has done really well in the snow for those who are looking for a good winter car, the heated and cooled seats are very nice as well. Cons: Terrible infotainment system, we only use our phones GPS, a bit of torque steer, I would recommend the non F sport model for better comfort and more options, slight rattle on the side view mirrors, tight cabin, remote start features are limited. Summary: I have not seen any major problems from other owners about reliability, so if this is a car you intend to keep then buy it, if not lease it. I am considering buying if after the lease is up. Even though I feel Lexus can do better with their electronics, I leased this car with an option to buy because of the Toyota/Lexus reliability. The 2015 nx200s had some issues but they were addressed in the 2018 and up models. It is a lot to pay for a small CUV but the car offers a well rounded driving experience. Those who complain that the NX is small, why didn't you buy a bigger SUV? I already have a bigger SUV, this is my second smaller SUV for my wife which fits us well. It's all about user preference, and I think you may have to sacrifice certain quirks when it comes to reliability.
My very first Lexus and I LOVE IT!
I have been wanting a Lexus for the longest time and finally at age 61 1/2, I was able to finally afford to lease one. I originally wanted the 350 but settled on the 300 because it was in my price range. I have to say.. IT WAS WELL WORTH THE WAIT! I love this SUV.. The luxury of the ride, the interior design, the sound system... Everything just feels top of the line! And the size is perfect for me!
NX300 is not the SUV you think!
I just returned from a 2,400 mile road trip in my new Lexus NX300 AWD SUV. The car delivered a respectable 25.6 mpg combined city and highway driving. I found the NX300 front seats were exceptionally comfortable and the NX delivered an overall tranquil smooth ride; but, the NX interior falls short on being a practical SUV. Four adults going on a long trip are hard pressed due to the hemmed in cabin and cargo space. Four standard 30” suit cases (the largest case airlines will check), will not fit in the back cargo space, “Upgrading” from a 2014 Toyota RAV4 Limited to a 2018 Lexus NX300 has been a disappointment. Both cars are built off the same platform, but the NX300 has less cabin room and cargo space. The Rear seating is tighter in the NX 300; especially, in the middle seat. The NX is basically a four-seat car. The Rear visibility and head room is less in the NX, and driver seat entering and exiting is a head banging experience. The NX has a power seat easy access system (the driver seat automatically lowers and pulls back on ignition shut off), but it crushes the rear seat occupant. Also, the center console is overly wide, giving the driver a hemmed in feeling. This car is not for six-footers. Cabin road noise is about the same in both the RAV4 and NX thought the Lexus does have a slightly smoother ride and beefier engine. Though the peppier engine comes at a hidden long-term cost: it uses premium gas (91 octane) which isn’t openly presented. Premium gas can cost an extra $.70 to $.90 cents per gallon in most areas. Most of the control buttons on the NX are an ergonomic mess. Some are below the steering wheel level that are hard to see; while others, on the dashboard center cluster sit directly in the sun light. The greenish yellow LED lights on/off positions cannot be differentiated on sunny days. The NX300 touch pad infotainment/ navigation system is a challenge to learn and use. If you’re cell phone or computer “challenged”, this is not the car for you. Be prepared to spend hours reading the owner manuals. It’s interesting Toyota has moved Lexus to extremely computer-type controls that may appeal to the younger driver, who generally cannot afford a luxury car; and, has abandoned simplicity preferred by the older driver who can afford a luxury car. Be prepared to increase your monthly car payments, in the future, if you want to keep your “LEXUS EXPERIENCE”. Besides the free trial subscription period for satellite radio there are three other free trail subscriptions for 1) remote start, 2) navigation system and 3) Wi-Fi (Verizon only). The remote start feature works off a downloaded app on your smart cell phone. Each “advanced “ feature will cost $8.00 a month if kept. This isn’t openly presented either. I feel The NX300 interior kills this car on being considered a luxury car. The interior falls short on being engaging, innovative, unique, spacious or practical. Four people cannot take this nice riding vehicle on a long ride trip, or even to the airport, because of the hemmed in cargo space the exterior design creates. SIT IN THE DIFFERENT SEATS FOR A LONG TIME BEFORE YOU PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE! It is not a family vehicle or SUV, or a personal use vehicle for a large person!
