Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 SUV Consumer Reviews

Super Little SUV Jim , 04/12/2018 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Great car I bought with all the bells and whistles I find the only thing lacking is gas milage and maybe a bigger gas tank Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Just as expected John , 07/09/2018 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This was a jump from what we normally buy. It's our first into the luxury market. Wish we did it sooner. Make sure you buy from a dealer you may service with. The Lexus relationship so far has been above expectation. Performance Comfort

Great cross over SUV, not for everyone Ashton , 03/19/2019 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I'm writing this review because I leased the 2018 NX300 F Sport for mostly my wife to drive a safer vehicle that can handle the winter months as well. I see the same complaints from many consumers, too small, bad infotainment, poor fuel mileage, and other minor issues. So far, we do city driving which is mostly stop and go traffic averaging 17mpg. On the highway I can average 32mpg at 60mph, 27mpg at 75mph. It is a great small SUV for anyone who wants to lease it. I know Lexus has really good reliable cars and that is why I leased mine. Pros: F sport styling, two tone red interior, really good safety features, fuel consumption depends on how you drive, decent storage, long distance driving on the F Sport seats were actually comfortable, ride comfort is very good, perfect for a small Family, compared to the competition I think this is your best bet. The NX has done really well in the snow for those who are looking for a good winter car, the heated and cooled seats are very nice as well. Cons: Terrible infotainment system, we only use our phones GPS, a bit of torque steer, I would recommend the non F sport model for better comfort and more options, slight rattle on the side view mirrors, tight cabin, remote start features are limited. Summary: I have not seen any major problems from other owners about reliability, so if this is a car you intend to keep then buy it, if not lease it. I am considering buying if after the lease is up. Even though I feel Lexus can do better with their electronics, I leased this car with an option to buy because of the Toyota/Lexus reliability. The 2015 nx200s had some issues but they were addressed in the 2018 and up models. It is a lot to pay for a small CUV but the car offers a well rounded driving experience. Those who complain that the NX is small, why didn't you buy a bigger SUV? I already have a bigger SUV, this is my second smaller SUV for my wife which fits us well. It's all about user preference, and I think you may have to sacrifice certain quirks when it comes to reliability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My very first Lexus and I LOVE IT! Jersey Jade , 11/09/2018 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I have been wanting a Lexus for the longest time and finally at age 61 1/2, I was able to finally afford to lease one. I originally wanted the 350 but settled on the 300 because it was in my price range. I have to say.. IT WAS WELL WORTH THE WAIT! I love this SUV.. The luxury of the ride, the interior design, the sound system... Everything just feels top of the line! And the size is perfect for me! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value