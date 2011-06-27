  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 600
  4. 2022 Lexus LX 600
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Lexus LX 600 Luxury Specs & Features

More about the 2022 LX 600
More about the 2022 LX 600
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$103,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19 mpg
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
full time 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/464.2 mi.
Engine
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower409 hp @ 5,200 rpm
Torque479 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,565 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Appearance Package +$1,295
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
2400 watts stereo outputyes
25 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Mark Levinson premium brand speakersyes
Mark Levinson premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Carpet Cargo Mat +$140
Key Gloves +$25
Cargo Net +$75
Dual-Screen Rear Seat Entertainment System +$2,160
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$175
All-Weather Floor Liners +$220
Illuminated Cargo Sills +$475
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.8 in.
Front hip room59.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locks +$95
Door Edge Film by 3M +$95
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$450
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$450
Premium Paint +$500
18" Matte Gray Alloy Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach27.4 degrees
Angle of departure26.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,665 lbs.
Gross weight7,230 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height74.2 in.
Length200.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,565 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.3 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caviar
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nori Green Pearl
  • Manganese Luster
Interior Colors
  • White/Peppercorn, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Palomino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
22 in. wheelsyes
265/50R22 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Lexus LX 600 Luxury info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates