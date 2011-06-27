  1. Home
Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row Features & Specs

More about the 2018 LX 570
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.8/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque403 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Mark Levinson Audio Systemyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heads-Up Displayyes
Heated Dark Walnut Wood Steering Wheelyes
Heated Wood Steering Wheelyes
Wireless Chargeryes
Heated Black Shimamoku Steering Wheelyes
Dual-Screen DVD Rear Seat-Entertainment Systemyes
Cargo Netyes
Cool Boxyes
Black Shimamoku Wood Steering Wheelyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Key Glovesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.5 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
21" Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity45.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight6000 lbs.
Gross weight7385 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1385 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length200.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height75.2 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width78.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Black Onyx
  • Eminent White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Cabernet, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
285/50R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
