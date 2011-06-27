  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 570
  4. Used 2008 Lexus LX 570
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Lexus LX 570 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 LX 570
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,700
See LX 570 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$74,700
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$74,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$74,700
Torque403 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$74,700
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$74,700
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$74,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Four zone climate controlyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$74,700
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$74,700
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,700
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,700
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.5 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$74,700
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5995 lbs.
Gross weight7275 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1411 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length196.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height75.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width77.6 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$74,700
Exterior Colors
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Mercury Metallic
  • Twilight Gray Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Noble Spinel Mica
  • Golden Almond Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$74,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
285/50R20 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$74,700
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$74,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See LX 570 Inventory

Related Used 2008 Lexus LX 570 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles