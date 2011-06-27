Used 1998 Lexus LX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Best Ever

NICAZOID, 03/21/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Purchased new with the redesign in 1998. And I can say it has been the best large SUV I have ever owned. To this day though it is a 98 model, I have kept it looking new and I cannot convince people the truck is 12 years old. Most people tend to think it is a 2005-06 year model. Lexus did a good job with a look that has stood the test of time. Has never left me stranded and the only time it has been to the dealership has been for routine maintenancealbeit very expensive maintenance. The 90k mile service was the most expensive. I had all major service done at that time and the price was 3k. So if you are buying used with close to the 90k miles or above, make sure it has been done.

Worth the money

Anil Reddy, 07/10/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love this vehicle and would recomend others to test drive one. I am sure you will be impressed.

The Best 4x4xFar

Vivek Menon, 03/11/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The LX is a phenomenal vehicle. It's a sheer pleasure to drive especially on long hauls. Servicing and parts are expensive. My rear window motor went out and the steering retracting motor went out. One was replaced within warranty, the latter wasn't.

Awesome

Chris, 05/13/2006
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love this truck. We bought it about a year ago with only 38,000 miles on it. We have had only one problem with it. The dealer said that there was a problem with the 4 wheel drive fluid in the transmission so the fluid was replaced. The vehicle would shake and shimmer when making sharp turns. This was fixed for free by the dealer. Besides this, we have no complaints. Perfect vehicle for family of 6.

Due Diligencxe

Richard K., 01/15/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this 1998 LX470 in Jan 2009. Has 141K miles, driven by car dealer for past 2 years. Had diagnostics by Lexus dealer. Per VIN number could see all previous service work. First trip to Lexus dealer - clean, first class hotel lobby-like (what a change from typical dealers). Service advisor very straight shooter, listed all (minor) service requires. Cost to get it "as good as new" $2000 -- none of it vital or urgent. Happy, although it fills the entire footprint in the garage compared to my former Toyota Sienna. Past owner of many TLCs, expecting this will be a long term daily driver.

