Used 2016 Lexus LS 600h L Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 LS 600h L
Overview
Starting MSRP
$120,440
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)421.8/510.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower438 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Executive-Class Seating Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
450 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
19 total speakersyes
video monitoryes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
rear volume controlsyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Mark Levinson premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
Mark Levinson premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Key Gloveyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
19" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Run Flat Summer Tiresyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length205.0 in.
Curb weight5115 lbs.
Gross weight6205 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base121.7 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Fire Agate Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black/Saddle Tan, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Flaxen, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
245/45R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
