2021 Lexus LS 500h Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 LS 500h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$93,750
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.6/688.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower354 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2400 watts stereo outputyes
23 total speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Mark Levinson premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Mark Levinson premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Digital Rearview Mirroryes
24" Heads-Up Display (HUD)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room37.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
28 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
28 -way power driver seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
20" Split 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black & Machined Finishyes
Premium Paintyes
19" Split 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High Gloss Finishyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity15.2 cu.ft.
Length206.1 in.
Curb weight5027 lbs.
Gross weight6205 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume114.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1178 lbs.
Wheel base123.0 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium
  • Caviar
  • Manganese Luster
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Atomic Silver
Interior Colors
  • Palomino, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Chateau, premium leather
  • White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
