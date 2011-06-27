  1. Home
2020 Lexus LS 500h Base Features & Specs

More about the 2020 LS 500h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,010
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$80,010
Drive typeRear wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$80,010
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)555.0/732.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$80,010
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower354 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$80,010
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$80,010
Executive Package w/Kirko Glassyes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$80,010
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$80,010
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$80,010
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,010
Premium Wood Trimyes
Mark Levinson Audioyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
24" Heads-Up Display (HUD)yes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated Wood and Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$80,010
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,010
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,010
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,010
LED Headlamps w/Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
20" Split 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Vapor Chrome Finishyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
F SPORT Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
20" Split 5-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Polished Finishyes
19" Split 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High Gloss Finishyes
Premium Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$80,010
Maximum cargo capacity15.2 cu.ft.
Length206.1 in.
Curb weight4850 lbs.
Gross weight6020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume114.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1170 lbs.
Wheel base123.0 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$80,010
Exterior Colors
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Caviar
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Obsidian
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Manganese Luster
Interior Colors
  • Flaxen, leather
  • White, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Noble Brown, premium leather
  • Chateau, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Chateau, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$80,010
19 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
245/50R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$80,010
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$80,010
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
