2022 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 LS 500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.6/629.3 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower416 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque442 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,081 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cold Weather Package +$220
Lexus Safety System + A +$3,200
F SPORT Dynamic Handling Package +$7,800
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Mark Levinson Audio +$1,940
Illuminated Door Sills +$450
Carpet Trunk Mat +$120
Digital Rearview Mirror +$200
Key Gloves w/F Logo +$25
Cargo Net +$75
24" Head Up Display (HUD) +$1,220
All-Weather Floor Liners +$170
All-Weather Trunk Tray +$125
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
28 -way power driver seatyes
28 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.3 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locks +$95
Door Edge Film by 3M +$95
Door Edge Guards +$155
Premium Paint +$500
Panorama Glass Roof +$1,000
F SPORT Rear Bumper Applique +$95
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$450
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,839 lbs.
EPA interior volume116.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,920 lbs.
Height57.0 in.
Length206.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity17.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,081 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.8 in.
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Wheel base123.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atomic Silver
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Iridium
  • Caviar
  • Ultra White
  • Obsidian
  • Manganese Luster
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • White, leather
  • Circuit Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
275/40R20 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
