2020 Lexus LS 500 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Lexus LS 500

Base

4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
  • Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with LFS Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $5,000
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Bonus Cash is available towards leasing on LFS subvented contracts. Must finance through Lexus Financial using special rates.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,750
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Lexus owner or lessee of a Lexus model qualify for loyalty reward towards the lease of an eligible new model.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active military personnel and reserves, recently honorably discharged veterans, and retirees may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Must have proof of military status (Leave and Earnings Statement or Military ID). Not transferable to friends or family members.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

    Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Lexus National Financial Services

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3608/04/202009/01/2020
    0%4808/04/202009/01/2020
    0%6008/04/202009/01/2020
    1.9%7208/04/202009/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
All 2020 Lexus LS 500 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
