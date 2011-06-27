  1. Home
Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 LS 460
Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,465
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.2/510.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque347 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower359 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Special Editionyes
Ultra Luxury Packageyes
F SPORT Packageyes
F SPORT Comfort Packageyes
LS Select Midnight Edition - F SPORTyes
Mark-Levinson 19-Speaker Reference Surround Sound Audio Systemyes
Comfort Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Key Gloveyes
Heated Wood Steering Wheel w/Leather Center Padyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
F SPORT Heated Steering Wheelyes
Semi-Aniline Leather Trim Interior and Alcantara Headlineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
19" 15-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High Gloss Finish and All-Season Tiresyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
LED Headlamps w/Intelligent High-Beams & Washersyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
19" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Bi-Xenon HID w/Intelligent High-Beams and AFSyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity13.9 cu.ft.
Length200.0 in.
Curb weight4652 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
Wheel base116.9 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra White
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Black Leather w/White Perforations, leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Dark Brown w/Ecru Stitching, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
235/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
