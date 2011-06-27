Used 2015 Lexus LS 460 L Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$82,305
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$82,305
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$82,305
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.2/510.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$82,305
Torque347 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$82,305
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
$82,305
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Mark-Levinson 19-Speaker w/Single DVD/CD Playeryes
Ultra Luxury Packageyes
Executive-Class Seating Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$82,305
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
$82,305
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$82,305
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$82,305
Heated Wood Steering Wheel w/Leather Center Padyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Smart Access Key Glovesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Semi-Aniline Leather Trim Interior and Alcantara Headlineryes
Instrumentation
$82,305
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$82,305
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
$82,305
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
$82,305
Door Edge Guardsyes
19" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High-Gloss Finish and All-Season Tiresyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" 15-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
LED Headlamps w/Intelligent High-Beams & Washersyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
$82,305
Maximum cargo capacity18.0 cu.ft.
Length205.0 in.
Curb weight4695 lbs.
Gross weight5790 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.3 in.
Maximum payload1095 lbs.
Wheel base121.7 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
$82,305
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Starfire Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Black/Saddle Tan, premium leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Flaxen, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$82,305
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/50R V tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$82,305
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$82,305
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
