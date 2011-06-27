  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 460
  4. Used 2014 Lexus LS 460
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 LS 460
Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,085
See LS 460 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$75,085
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$75,085
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.2/510.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$75,085
Torque347 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$75,085
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$75,085
Ultra Luxury Packageyes
F Sport Comfort Packageyes
Mark-Levinson 19-Speaker w/Single DVD/CD Playeryes
Comfort Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Trunk mat, Wheel locks, Rear bumper appliqueyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Trunk mat, Wheel locksyes
F Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$75,085
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$75,085
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$75,085
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,085
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Heated Wood Steering Wheel w/Leather Center Padyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
F SPORT Heated Steering Wheelyes
Semi-Aniline Leather Trim Interior and Alcantara Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$75,085
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,085
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,085
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,085
Door Edge Guardsyes
19" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High-Gloss Finish and All-Season Tiresyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" 15-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
LED Headlamps w/Intelligent High-Beams & Washersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$75,085
Front track63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4652 lbs.
Gross weight5680 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Maximum payload1028 lbs.
Length200.0 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base116.9 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$75,085
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra White
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Perforated Flaxen, leather
  • Perforated Black, leather
  • Black and Saddle Tan, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Flaxen, premium leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black and Saddle Tan, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$75,085
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/50R V tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$75,085
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$75,085
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See LS 460 Inventory

Related Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles