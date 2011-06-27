Used 1995 Lexus LS 400 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.5/517.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5300 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Measurements
Length196.7 in.
Curb weight3650 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Shadow Rose Metallic
  • Slate Blue Metallic
  • Star Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Mist Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Black
  • Prussian Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Crystal Quartz Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Greystone Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Pearl Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Opal White Pearl Metallic
