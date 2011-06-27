Used 1992 Lexus LS 400 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 LS 400
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Front hip room57.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.4 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length196.7 in.
Curb weight3759 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taupe Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl
  • Dark Walnut Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Black Jade Pearl
  • Colorado Red
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Flint Gray Pearl
