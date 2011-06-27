Used 1992 Lexus LS 400 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/472.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.8 in.
|Front hip room
|57.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|196.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3759 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.3 in.
|Wheel base
|110.8 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
