Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LC 500h
  4. 2022 Lexus LC 500h
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Lexus LC 500h Specs & Features

More about the 2022 LC 500h
More about the 2022 LC 500h
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$99,050
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG29 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)577.2/754.8 mi.
Engine
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower354 hp @ 6,600 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,010 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
Bespoke Build Package +$3,690
All-Weather Package +$250
Sport Package w/Glass Roof +$1,900
Dynamic Handling Package +$6,850
Touring Package +$2,540
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Mark Levinson 13-Speaker Premium Surround Sound +$1,220
Heads Up Display +$900
Alcantara Interior +$1,700
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo +$25
Cargo Net - Spider +$75
Illuminated Door Sills +$500
Carpet Trunk Mat +$120
All-Weather Floor Liners +$170
All-Weather Trunk Tray +$125
Alcantara Sport Seatsyes
Semi-Aniline Comfort Seatsyes
Carbon Scuff Plates +$600
Alcantara Interior w/Manhattanhenge +$3,600
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.2 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room32.2 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Premium Paint +$500
Carbon Fiber Rear Lip Spoiler +$1,200
Alloy Wheel Locks +$95
Carbon Fiber Lower Grille Insert +$1,200
Air Wing Rear Spoiler +$2,750
Dark Chrome Trim +$650
Automatic Rear Wing +$995
Carbon Fiber Roof +$2,400
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$450
Door Edge Film by 3M +$95
21" Forged Alloy Wheels w/Black Finish +$1,850
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,420 lbs.
EPA interior volume90.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,430 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height53.0 in.
Length187.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,010 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.6 in.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Flare Yellow
  • Ultra White
  • Nori Green Pearl
  • Caviar
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Infrared
  • Cadmium Orange
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Manhattanhenge, premium leather/alcantara
  • Toasted Caramel, leather
  • Circuit Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
275/40R20 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Lexus LC 500h info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates