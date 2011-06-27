  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LC 500h
  4. 2021 Lexus LC 500h
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Lexus LC 500h Base Features & Specs

More about the 2021 LC 500h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$97,510
See LC 500h Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG29
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$97,510
Drive typeRear wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus LC 500h
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$97,510
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)577.2/754.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$97,510
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower354 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$97,510
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$97,510
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Sport Package w/Glass Roofyes
Sport Package w/Carbon Roofyes
Touring Packageyes
All-Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$97,510
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$97,510
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$97,510
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,510
Carbon Scuff Platesyes
Cargo Net - Spideryes
Heads Up Displayyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Mark Levinson 13-Speaker Premium Surround Soundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$97,510
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$97,510
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$97,510
Rear head room32.2 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,510
Carbon Fiber Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Carbon Fiber Lower Grille Insertyes
Premium Paintyes
21" Forged Alloy Wheels w/Polished Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$97,510
Maximum cargo capacity4.7 cu.ft.
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight4420 lbs.
Gross weight5430 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height53.0 in.
EPA interior volume90.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1010 lbs.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width75.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$97,510
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Caviar
  • Cadmium Orange
  • Flare Yellow
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Obsidian
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Ultra White
  • Infrared
  • Nori Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Toasted Caramel, leather
  • Circuit Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$97,510
275/40R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$97,510
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$97,510
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See LC 500h Inventory

Related 2021 Lexus LC 500h Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars