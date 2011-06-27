  1. Home
2019 Lexus LC 500 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.2/542.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque398 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower471 hp @ 7100 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Inspiration Seriesyes
Sport Package w/Glass Roofyes
Performance Packageyes
Sport Package w/Carbon Roofyes
Touring Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
All-Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound Audio Systemyes
Spider Cargo Netyes
Heads Up Displayyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Key Glovesyes
All-Weather Trunk Trayyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.2 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Exterior Options
20" Forged Wheelsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Spoileryes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Carbon Fiber Lower Grille Insertyes
Premium Paintyes
21" Forged Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity5.4 cu.ft.
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight4280 lbs.
Gross weight5260 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height53.0 in.
EPA interior volume91.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload980 lbs.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width75.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flare Yellow
  • Ultra White
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Autumn Shimmer
  • Atomic Silver
  • Infrared
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Caviar
Interior Colors
  • Rioja Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Rioja Red, leather/suede
  • Bespoke White, premium leather
  • Toasted Caramel, leather/suede
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Toasted Caramel, leather
Tires & Wheels
275/40R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

