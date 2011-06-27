2022 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$101,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/25 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|325.5/542.5 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|471 hp @ 7,100 rpm
|Torque
|398 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|920 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Touring Package
|+$7,940
|All-Weather Package
|+$250
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Pioneer premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Illuminated Door Sills
|+$500
|Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo
|+$25
|Cargo Net - Spider
|+$75
|Carbon Scuff Plates
|+$600
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|+$120
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$170
|Head-Up Display (HUD)
|+$900
|Mark Levinson 13-Speaker Premium Surround Sound
|+$1,220
|All-Weather Trunk Tray
|+$125
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|36.7 in.
|Front hip room
|54.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|32.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|46.2 in.
|Exterior Options
|21" Forged Alloy Wheels w/Polished and Gloss Black Finish
|+$2,650
|Premium Paint
|+$500
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$95
|Door Edge Film by 3M
|+$95
|Paint Protection Film by 3M
|+$450
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|3.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,540 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|78.6 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|5,460 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.2 in.
|Height
|53.2 in.
|Length
|187.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|3.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|920 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.6 in.
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|113.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|275/40R20 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
