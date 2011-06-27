  1. Home
2022 Lexus IS 500 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 IS 500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/435.0 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size5.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower472 hp @ 7,100 rpm
Torque395 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity926 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
293 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room44.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paint +$500
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,891 lbs.
EPA interior volume101.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,817 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.5 in.
Length187.3 in.
Maximum payload926 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.4 in.
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Infrared
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Ultra White
  • Iridium
  • Cloudburst Gray
  • Caviar
  • Atomic Silver
  • Grecian Water
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Circuit Red, leatherette
  • White NuLuxe, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
