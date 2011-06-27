  1. Home
2022 Lexus IS 350 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 IS 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/487.2 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower311 hp @ 6,600 rpm
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity952 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
F SPORT Dynamic Handling Package +$4,200
Memory Package +$575
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
293 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Power Rear Sunshade +$210
Mark Levinson Audio +$1,080
Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio System +$2,750
All-Weather Trunk Tray +$120
Carpet Trunk Mat +$120
All-Weather Floor Mats +$110
Navigation System +$1,670
Power Tilt and Slide Moonroof +$1,100
Cargo Net +$75
Key Gloves w/F Logo +$25
Illuminated Door Sills +$425
All-Weather Floor Liners +$170
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room44.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paint +$595
Premium Triple Beam LED Headlamps +$1,250
Rear Bumper Applique +$85
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$430
Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps +$1,000
Door Edge Film by 3M +$90
Alloy Wheel Locks +$85
Door Edge Guards +$140
Illuminated Trunk Sill +$450
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,748 lbs.
EPA interior volume101.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,700 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.5 in.
Length185.4 in.
Maximum payload952 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.4 in.
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra White
  • Caviar
  • Atomic Silver
  • Grecian Water
  • Infrared
  • Iridium
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Cloudburst Gray
Interior Colors
  • White NuLuxe, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Circuit Red, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
